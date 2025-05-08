WEDR Prize Pick-Up Information

Cox Media Group, Miami Radio

2741 N. 29th Avenue

Hollywood, FL 33020

(305)-444-4404

Office Hours:

Monday - Friday: 8:30am - 5:30pm

* Closed on weekends and major holidays.

Getting To The Station:

Our building is located off Interstate i-95 Sheridan Street exit. Free parking is located around the building.

Requirements To Claiming Prizes:

Pick up at the station:

Your current FL Driver’s License or Photo Identification Card.

Your Social Security number for identification and tax purposes.

Electronic Transfer

Photo of your current FL Driver’s License.

* Winner does not have to come to station to pick up digital prizes unless notified otherwise.

Requirements For An Authorized Prize Pick Up At The Station

An authorization letter from the winner - including the name of the prize(s) and which station they won from - stating that the authorized person is allowed to pick up the prize on their behalf.

A copy of the winner’s ID along with the authorized person’s ID.

Winner’s social security number.

* Winners can call our offices during business hours to submit an authorized person for prize pick up.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

By participating in the call in contests, you agree that all the information you provide to the radio station is yours and yours only. Any information that is a family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will result to a delay or even forfeiture of receiving your prize.

If your release form is not signed, we will not send you your tickets. (For Electronic Transfer Only)

Your release form will need to be signed the day before the show date at 4p before you receive your tickets. If the show date falls on a Saturday or Sunday, your release form needs to be signed on the Friday ending on that show week by 12p. (For Electronic Transfer Only)

IMPORTANT RECOMMENDATIONS

Please check your voicemail in case we left you a message about your prize.

Please clear your voicemail box so we can leave you a message about your prize.

If you don’t see your digital tickets via email a week before the show date, please call our offices ASAP during business hours to help you locate them or reissue your tickets. We are not open on weekends and will not be able to assist you in locating your tickets then.

If we send you digital tickets through Ticketmaster – accept them right away to link them into your account.

FAQ:

Q: CAN MY PHYSICAL PRIZE BE MAILED TO MY ADDRESS ON FILE?

No - we don’t mail winners prizes due to the liability of the prizes getting lost or stolen.

Q: I’M A FLORIDA RESIDENT, BUT I HAVE AN OUT OF STATE DRIVER’S LICENSE. CAN I STILL CLAIM MY PRIZES?

Due to contest eligibility requirements winner must provide an accepted identification as a Florida resident for all prizes which includes:

Station contests are open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, unless stated otherwise.

A valid Florida driver’s license or other Florida-issued photo ID

A valid photo ID issued by another state or the U.S. government accompanied by acceptable proof of residency in Florida within a minimum time span of three months.

Ex) A copy of a utility bill with the winner’s name.

Q: I WORK DURING YOUR BUSINESS HOURS AND I WILL NOT BE ABLE TO GET MY PRIZE MYSELF. COULD I HAVE SOMEONE ELSE GET IT FOR ME?

Absolutely! Please see above for the requirements of a prize pick up for an authorized personage.

Q: HOW LONG DO I HAVE TO PICK UP MY PRIZE?

All prizes must be claimed within 30 days of winning with the exception of concert and event tickets.

Q: IT’S BEEN PASSED THE 30 DAYS; WOULD I STILL BE ABLE TO PICK UP MY PRIZE?

Prizes that haven’t been claimed within said 30 days will result in forfeiture of the prize. Unclaimed prizes may not be substituted nor replaced.

Q: I JUST WON A PRIZE ON AIR, BUT WAS TOLD MY PRIZE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP YET. DOES THE 30 DAYS APPLY AS SOON AS I WIN MY PRIZE?

No – Your 30 days will start as soon as the promotions department reaches out to you via email or phone to notify you that your prize is available for pick up.

Q: I HAVEN’T HEARD ANYTHING ABOUT MY CONCERT TICKETS THAT I WON A FEW MONTHS AGO. WHO SHOULD I REACH OUT TO FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION ON WHEN THEY WILL BECOME AVAILABLE?

If the promotions department doesn’t reach out as soon as you win your concert tickets it’s because your tickets won’t be available until closer to the concert’s show date – this is very normal!

Prior to your concert tickets arrival, you can always give us a call at (305) 444-4404 during business hours to double check that we have your correct contact information for you to receive your tickets as soon as we receive them.

Q: IT’S A WEEK BEFORE THE CONCERT’S SHOW DATE AND I STILL HAVEN’T RECEIVED MY TICKETS, WHAT SHOULD I DO?

Please check the email address which was provided to our promotions department for an email in your inbox or spam mail for your tickets. Digital tickets usually come from Ticketmaster, Live Nation Ticketmaster, AXS, etc. If you still need assistance locating your tickets, please call our offices ASAP.

Q: THE CONCERT I WON TICKETS TO ALREADY PASSED AND I SIGNED MY RELEASE FORM, BUT NEVER RECEIVED MY TICKETS. CAN I GET COMPENSATION TO ATTEND ANOTHER SHOW SINCE I WASN’T ABLE TO ATTEND THE ORIGINAL SHOW I HAD WON TICKETS TO?

If we have evidence of sending your tickets and making multiple attempts of contacting you to accept your tickets then, no. Tickets may not be substituted nor replaced with another show.

Q: THE CONCERT / EVENT I WON TICKETS TO JUST GOT CANCELLED; COULD I BE COMPENSATED FOR ANOTHER PRIZE?

No – We are not responsible if any event or any portion of it gets cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer.

Q: I RECEIVED MY TICKETS / PRIZE ALREADY FROM THE STATION, BUT I MISPLACE IT AND CAN’T FIND IT. COULD THE STATION REPLACE MY LOST PRIZE?

No – We are not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen event tickets, vouchers, or certificates.

If you have any additional questions or concerns about your prize pick up, feel free to contact our Promotions Marketing Manager, Nicole Montanaro at nicole.montanaro@cmg.com.