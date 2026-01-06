Teacher of the Month with Blakeley Law Firm!

From the classroom to the culture, 99 JAMZ and Blakeley Law Firm are saluting South Florida teachers who really run the game!

Know a teacher who’s really making an impact? Nominate them now by downloading the FREE 99 JAMZ App or hitting up 99Jamzmiami.com. Tell us why they deserve their flowers in 99 words or less. We’ll surprise one lucky teacher at their school with a plaque, a $100 gift card, and even more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/7/26–12/31/26. Open to legal FL res. of Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To nominate a teacher: submit entry form and essay at 99JamzMiami.com/contests or on the 99JAMZ app (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/person. Add’l info and Official Rules: 99JamzMiami.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.





