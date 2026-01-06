99JAMZ “Teacher of the Month” 2026 Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 99JAMZ “Teacher of the Month” 2026 Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to is open to legal Florida residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Broward or Miami-Dade counties. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers, PA, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren, and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Limit: Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any Contest sponsored or administered by any of the CMG Miami radio stations (each, a “Station”). If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any Station within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Contest

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on January 7, 2026 and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31, 2026 (the “Aggregated Sweepstakes Period”) with twelve (12) different opportunities to enter and win (each, a “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

Enter by visiting the 99JAMZ “Teacher of the Month” Sweepstakes official registration page at the “Contests” page at 99JamzMiami.com (the “Website”) or on the 99 JAMZ mobile application (the “App”) and complete all of the required information and following all posted instructions.

To enter via Sponsor’s Website, you must complete the following steps during the applicable Sweepstakes Period: Enter by visiting the “Contests” page at 99JamzMiami.com, selecting the “Teacher of the Month” 2026 Sweepstakes link, and completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions. By participating in the Sweepstakes via Sponsor’s website, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (https://www.99jamzmiami.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (https://www.99jamzmiami.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference. To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps during the applicable Sweepstakes Period (standard data rates may apply): Download and install the 99JAMZ App on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. Once you have installed the App, click the “Teacher of the Month” 2026 Sweepstakes tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all of the required information to submit an official entry form. All of the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. By participating in the Sweepstakes via the App, you agree to be bound by the App’s terms of use and privacy policy (https://www.99jamzmiami.com/privacy-policy), which is hereby incorporated by reference.

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a Participant (as defined below) from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

An entry received through either the Sponsor’s website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes. Limit one (1) entry per person and per email address during the Aggregated Sweepstakes Period regardless of whether entering via the website, Android App, or iOS App.

Essay submission

As part of the Sweepstakes entry process, you (the “Nominator”) must upload an original essay (99 words or less) nominating a metro-Atlanta Teacher (the “Nominee Teacher”) with whom you are affiliated and explaining why such Nominee Teacher deserves to be recognized as a monthly winner for the Sweepstakes (the “Entry”). All Entries must include the following information:

Name of the Nominee Teacher

Name of the School where the Nominee Teacher works (“School”)

The School must be located in the Miami-Dade or Broward County; any private or public elementary, middle, or high school in the applicable area is eligible.

Why this Nominee Teacher deserves to be a “Teacher of the Month”

By entering, you represent and warrant with regard to your Entry:

(i) You are submitting your Entry on your behalf and not on behalf of any other individual.

(ii) It is your own original work or you have all the rights necessary to post or re-post the content. Each Entry must not contain any material that would violate or infringe upon the rights of any person or entity, including without limitation copyrights, trademarks or rights of privacy or publicity, or that is defamatory, threatening, indecent, obscene or offensive, or that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to any applicable laws or regulations, or which requires a license from any third party.

(iii) You have the express written consent of any identifiable locations or persons appearing or referenced in your Entry or entries to their Persona (as defined below) being used in the ways set out in these Official Rules, including Sponsor’s and Delta Community’s right to use your Entry for any future commercial purpose without restrictions, and you can make those authorizations available to Sponsor and Delta Communityupon request. Upon request, you will obtain written consent of any such persons for Sponsor and Delta Community in the form identified by Sponsor or and Delta Community.

(iv) the Entry does not reference any person other than entrant and the Nominee Teacher, or any names, products or services of any company or entity or any third-party trademarks, logos, copyrights, trade dress or promotion of any brand, product, or service.

(v) Your Entry is appropriate for public viewing. Without limiting the foregoing, your Entry is not lewd, obscene, sexually explicit, pornographic, disparaging, defamatory, libelous, or otherwise contain content which Sponsor in its sole discretion decides is inappropriate or objectionable. Your Entry or entries must also not disparage or cast a negative light on any person, entity, or brand, product, or service.

(vi) Your Entry has not previously been published or accepted for publication and is not currently under consideration for publication and your Entry complies with all of Sponsor’s requirements and terms regarding the use of its services.

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to not consider any Entry for the Sweepstakes if it believes the Entry violates or potentially violates any of the foregoing requirements or otherwise fails to comply with any provision of these Official Rules. You agree to reimburse Sponsor or Delta Community in full in respect of any losses, damages, and expenses, including reasonable legal fees (including, where permitted, reasonable attorney fees) that they may sustain from the breach of a representation or warranty made by you or the use of any rights granted by you to Sponsor and Delta Community hereunder. By entering, you warrant that your Entry or entries comply with the requirements set out above including those at (i)–(vi) above. By entering, you will and hereby you hereby grant to Sponsor and Delta Community a perpetual, irrevocable, exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, sub-licensable, freely assignable license to reproduce your Entry and to otherwise use, exploit, copy, modify, adapt, edit, publish and display the Entry in any form, manner, venue, media or technology now known or later developed for any and all purposes, including, without limitation, for purposes of commercial or trade purposes, advertising, and promotion as Sponsor, Delta Community and each of its licensees or assignees determine, without further compensation, notification, or permission. Further, by entering, you hereby waive any moral rights you may have in any Entry in favor of the Sponsor and Delta Community.

By submitting your Entry you also grant to Sponsor and to Delta Community the worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, fully sub-licensable, and freely transferable right, but not the obligation, to use any and all names, identities, titles, likenesses, distinctive appearances, physical likenesses, images, portraits, pictures, photographs (whether still or moving), screen personas, voices, vocal styles, statements, gestures, mannerisms, personalities, performance characteristics, biographical data, signatures, and any other indicia or imitations of identity or likeness listed, provided, referenced, or otherwise contained in the Entry and/or image (all attributes, collectively, per person, a “Persona”) for purposes of advertising and trade, in any format, medium, or technology now known or later developed without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Entries that are in compliance with these Official Rules may, in Sponsor sole discretion, be posted to Sponsor’s Website(s) and to Sponsor’s social media as they are reviewed and verified by Sponsor.

Maximum one (1) entry per person and per email address during the Aggregated Sweepstakes Period.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

Sweepstakes Entry Periods (all dates are in 2026) :

Sweepstakes Period Entry Start Entry End Winner Selection Period 1 January 7 at 5:00 a.m. January 31 at 11:59 p.m. February 2 Period 2 January 7 at 5:00 a.m. February 28 at 11:59 p.m. March 2 Period 3 January 7 at 5:00 a.m. March 31 at 11:59 p.m. April 1 Period 4 January 7 at 5:00 a.m. April 30 at 11:59 p.m. May 1 Period 5 January 7 at 5:00 a.m. May 31 at 11:59 p.m. June 1 Period 6 January 7 at 5:00 a.m. June 30 at 11:59 p.m. July 1 Period 7 January 7 at 5:00 a.m. July 31 at 11:59 p.m. August 3 Period 8 January 7 at 5:00 a.m. August 31 at 11:59 p.m. September 1 Period 9 January 7 at 5:00 a.m. September 30 at 11:59 p.m. October 1 Period 10 January 7 at 5:00 a.m. October 31 at 11:59 p.m. November 2 Period 11 January 7 at 5:00 a.m. November 30 at 11:59 p.m. December 1 Period 12 January 7 at 5:00 a.m. December 31 at 11:59 p.m. January 4, 2027

4. Winner Selection and Odds.

At the end of each Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received for the relevant entry period and selection one (1) potential winner. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . Twelve (12) Grand Prizes : Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each winning Nominee Teacher will receive one (1) $100 Gift Card and one (1) commemorative plaque

Total approximate retail value of all prizes: $2,400

Gift card subject to terms and conditions of gift card issuer.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . The Nominator of each potential winning teacher will be notified on or about the date listed above for each Sweepstakes Period at the telephone number or email address provided on the potential winner’s Entry form. In order to win, the Nominator must respond to Sponsor’s notification at the time of notice or attempted notice. Sponsor and Nominator will confer on the appropriate method to contact the winning Nominee Teacher.

In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

Unless otherwise advised by Sponsor, to claim the prize, the winning Teacher may be required to personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020, within thirty (30) days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET, weekdays) and must present a valid government-issued photo ID. If the Sponsor’s offices are not open to the public, the winner’s representative will be required to provide a valid government-issued photo ID and electronically sign a release form within thirty (30) days after notification.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within thirty (30) days days/hours of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY.

A winning Teacher may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. As applicable, winning Teacher is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winning Teacher may be required to provide information to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winning Teacher is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Publicity Release . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, BLAKELEY CAR ACCIDENT & PERSONAL INJURY LAWYERS, PA, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR, NOMINEE TEACHER’S, AND WINNING SCHOOL’S NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Indemnification . If Sponsor’s use of your Entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your Entry.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEB SITE AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize based upon which entries received the highest scores according to the judging criteria” or “the entries that received the highest number of votes.

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor . The 99JAMZ “Teacher of the Month” 2026 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after January 15, 2027) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit 99JamzMiami.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 99JAMZ “Teacher of the Month” 2026 Sweepstakes, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020, Attn: Megan Love. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact megan.love@CMG.com.

