Boost Our Heroes! Register to win $200 courtesy of Boost Mobile!

99 JAMZ is proud to honor the brave men and women who serve and have served our country. We’re celebrating our veterans, active-duty military heroes, and the families who stand beside them every day.

Nominate a deserving military member, veteran, or military family member through the free 99 JAMZ app or on our website. Share a short story about their service, sacrifice, strength, or impact on the community, and tell us why they should be recognized as our Boost Hero of the Month.

One inspiring nominee will be selected to receive a $200 gift card, courtesy of Boost Mobile. Help us shine a spotlight on the heroes in our community who deserve to be recognized and celebrated.

Connect for less with Boost Mobile!

Register below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Register to 99 JAMZ app between 5/18/26-5/29/26. (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $200.00 gift card. Approx. retail value: $200.00 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.