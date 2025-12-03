OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “$1,000 Minute” on WEDR 99 JAMZ (the “Contest”) is open to (i) legal residents of the State of Florida; (ii) residing in Broward or Miami-Dade, counties; and (iii) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station(s) audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Inc., 747 Motors, Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Contest or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Contest event.

Limit: Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any Contest sponsored or administered by any of the CMG Miami radio stations (each, a “Station”). If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any Station within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Contest.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at approximately 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on December 1, 2025, and end the earlier of : (i) two (2) verified winners; or (ii) 4:00 p.m. ET on December 31, 2025 (the “Contest Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Contest.

To enter for a chance to be selected by Sponsor to participate in the Contest, visit the Contest official registration page at www.99jamzmiami.com/contests (the “Website”) and complete all of the required information and follow all posted instructions to submit an official entry form during the Contest Period. All information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

On each weekday during the Contest Period, Sponsor will randomly select one (1) eligible participant from all eligible Website entries submitted during the Contest Period. Sponsor will call the selected participant at the phone number listed on the Website entry at or about 4:00 p.m. If the selected participant does not answer Sponsor’s phone call after three (3) attempts, Sponsor will continue to select new participants until a participant answers the phone call. Upon answering Sponsor’s phone call, the selected participant will have sixty (60) seconds to correctly answer ten (10) questions (the “Quiz”), where the answers are to be determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Eligible participants who answer all ten (10) questions correctly in the sixty (60) seconds provided will be selected as the winner (the “Winner”). Sponsor will not conduct the Contest on December 24 or 25, and any such other days to be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion .

To become a Winner, (a) you must submit an entry on the Website by completing all required information and following all posted instructions during the Contest Period; (b) you must be selected and called by Sponsor to participate in the Quiz portion of the Contest, and you must answer Sponsor’s phone call on the day on which your entry was selected; (c) you must correctly answer Sponsor’s ten (10) questions during the allotted time; and (d) you must comply with all other terms and conditions in these official rules. The determinations of Sponsor and Contest operators will be final and binding in all respects.

Limit : Maximum one (1) Website entry per person during the Contest Period. Participants can participate in the Quiz one (1) time during the Contest Period, but participants who do not answer Sponsor’s phone call will not be excluded from participating in a future Quiz.

By participating in the Contest via the Website, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (www.99jamzmiami.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.99jamzmiami.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Entry into a call-in Contest shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering this Contest, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service or malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during a call-in period of the Contest prior to accepting the designated caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air a call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of winning opportunities awarded in this Contest will be reduced accordingly. If a designated caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and no winner will be selected during that call-in period. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally submitted the entry to participate in a Contest. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Contest on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Contest’ eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Contest and be ineligible to win any prize. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Contest application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Contest eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspects of the Contest.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor will identify the Winner at the time such participants successfully complete the Quiz. Approximately 21 callers will be selected during the Contest Period to participate in the Quiz. Odds of being selected to participate in the Quiz depend on the number of eligible entries received.

A maximum of two (2) winners will be permitted during the Contest Period. After two (2) winners have been verified, the Contest will end.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each Winner will receive $1,000.

Limit : One (1) prize per person and per household.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winners will be notified on or about each applicable weekday of the Content Period at the telephone number from which the participant entered the Contest. Sponsor will collect information from each winner including, but not limited to, name, email, phone number, and driver’s license number. This information will be provided to the prize provider in order to confirm each winner’s identity.

Potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice. To claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020 within forty-eight (48) hours after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET, weekdays) and must present a valid government-issued photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within forty-eight (48) hours of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Publicity . EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, BY ENTERING THE CONTEST, YOU AGREE THAT THE RELEASED PARTIES (AS DEFINED BELOW) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON ANY SPONSOR OR STATION WEBSITE(S) AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Contest judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, 747 MOTORS, INC., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Contest, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS CONTEST, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE(S), APP(S), aND prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Contest; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Contest; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Contest or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Contest. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims and no additional prizes will be awarded.

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor . The “$1,000 Minute” on WEDR 99 JAMZ is sponsored by CMG Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available January 1, 2026) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.99jamzmiami.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “$1,000 Minute” Contest Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Megan.Love@cmg.com.

