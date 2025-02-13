Yeezy.com shut down after $20 swastika shirts go on sale

Kanye West is back in the headlines—this time for selling a t-shirt with a swastika on it for $20. After running a Super Bowl ad that directed people to his website, Yeezy.com, Ye wiped the store clean and replaced everything with just one item: a shirt named HH-01 (which most people believe stands for “Heil Hitler”).

Obviously, the internet exploded. Shopify, which was hosting the store, took it down after massive public backlash. But before that happened, their customer service team was reportedly told to give “no comment” and cut conversations short if people asked about it. The shirt stayed up for at least 24 hours before the plug was pulled.

Days before the Super Bowl, Ye took to X (formerly Twitter) and went on one of his wildest rants yet—starting with a random call to “free Diddy” from jail, before diving deep into a series of hateful statements about Jewish people. He even straight-up said, “I am racist” and “I love Hitler.” If that wasn’t enough, he made it clear he was completely sober and not having a manic episode—just doubling down on everything he’s been saying for years.