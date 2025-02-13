Yeezy.com shut down after $20 swastika shirts go on sale

YE BIANCA LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Kanye West is back in the headlines—this time for selling a t-shirt with a swastika on it for $20. After running a Super Bowl ad that directed people to his website, Yeezy.com, Ye wiped the store clean and replaced everything with just one item: a shirt named HH-01 (which most people believe stands for “Heil Hitler”).

Obviously, the internet exploded. Shopify, which was hosting the store, took it down after massive public backlash. But before that happened, their customer service team was reportedly told to give “no comment” and cut conversations short if people asked about it. The shirt stayed up for at least 24 hours before the plug was pulled.

Days before the Super Bowl, Ye took to X (formerly Twitter) and went on one of his wildest rants yet—starting with a random call to “free Diddy” from jail, before diving deep into a series of hateful statements about Jewish people. He even straight-up said, “I am racist” and “I love Hitler.” If that wasn’t enough, he made it clear he was completely sober and not having a manic episode—just doubling down on everything he’s been saying for years.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!