Will Smith Denies Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed by Former Tour Violinist

Will Smith performs live onstage during the 'Based On A True Story' Summer Tour at Festhalle Frankfurt on July 18, 2025, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Will Smith and his team are denying allegations made by former tour violinist Brian King Joseph, who has filed a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit against the entertainer and his company, Treyball Studios Management, Inc.

Joseph, a 32-year-old musician who previously appeared on America’s Got Talent, claims he was wrongfully fired after reporting a disturbing incident that allegedly occurred during Smith’s “Based On A True Story” tour in March 2025. According to the lawsuit, Joseph says sexually suggestive items and a note were left in his Las Vegas hotel room without his knowledge. He alleges that after reporting the incident to tour management, hotel staff, and police, he was dismissed from the tour days later.

Joseph further claims that his relationship with Smith became increasingly personal over time, alleging that Smith made comments suggesting a special connection between them. He is seeking both personal and financial damages.

Will Smith’s attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, issued a statement denying the accusations, calling them “false, baseless, and reckless,” and stating that Smith intends to use all legal means to challenge the claims. The lawsuit has sparked widespread debate online, with figures like 50 Cent weighing in publicly.

The case was filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County and remains ongoing. No ruling has been made at this time.