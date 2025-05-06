Will Ferrell’s first concert was a Roddy Ricch show?

Will Ferrell just dropped a hilarious gem during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week. While answering a round of rapid-fire questions, the 57-year-old comedy legend casually revealed that the first concert he ever went to was none other than Roddy Ricch. Yup—Mr. “The Box” himself. Colbert looked a little puzzled and asked, “Wait, who’s Roddy?” Ferrell, smiling like he knew this would throw folks off, replied, “A hip hop guy,” and said the concert happened about five years ago—right around the peak of Roddy’s breakout run.

When Colbert followed up with, “Would I know any of his stuff?” Ferrell hit him with a dry but hilarious, “No.”

Naturally, fans online had a field day. Some thought Will was trolling (because… come on, Will Ferrell at a Roddy Ricch concert?), while others were cracking up at the mental image. A few fans even joked that Roddy needs to sample this whole exchange for his next album.

Would you want to see Roddy flip that into a track?