Will Ferrell’s first concert was a Roddy Ricch show?

2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Will Ferrell attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Will Ferrell just dropped a hilarious gem during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week. While answering a round of rapid-fire questions, the 57-year-old comedy legend casually revealed that the first concert he ever went to was none other than Roddy Ricch. Yup—Mr. “The Box” himself. Colbert looked a little puzzled and asked, “Wait, who’s Roddy?” Ferrell, smiling like he knew this would throw folks off, replied, “A hip hop guy,” and said the concert happened about five years ago—right around the peak of Roddy’s breakout run.

When Colbert followed up with, “Would I know any of his stuff?” Ferrell hit him with a dry but hilarious, “No.”

Naturally, fans online had a field day. Some thought Will was trolling (because… come on, Will Ferrell at a Roddy Ricch concert?), while others were cracking up at the mental image. A few fans even joked that Roddy needs to sample this whole exchange for his next album.

Would you want to see Roddy flip that into a track?

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!