Where Did K-Dot’s “MUSTARD” Actually Come From!?

MUSTAAAAAAAARDDDDDDDDDDDD!!!!!
Where did Kendrick Lamar actually get the inspiration from!?
Most would think is from the Producer Mustard’s legit name; but being that Kung Fu Kenny is much more calculated than most it has to be more behind it.. right?
Kendrick Lamar being a big 2Pac fan and a Gemini like Shakur (A Day Apart) decided to play on the name of the producer Mustard and a reference to 2 Pac’s “California Love”; In the “California Love” video (:13 second Mark) Chris Tucker says “Mustard” samilar to how Dot says it in “TV Off”
Kendrick described how he was at the video shoot for “California Love” as a jitt and how working with Dr. Dre later in life was a full circle moment for him as an artist check below.
This is what makes K Dot so dope let me know your thoughts Miami @jfreshp