Where Did K-Dot’s “MUSTARD” Actually Come From!?

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Mustard and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Where did Kendrick Lamar actually get the inspiration from!?

Most would think is from the Producer Mustard’s legit name; but being that Kung Fu Kenny is much more calculated than most it has to be more behind it.. right?

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kendrick Lamar and Mustard accept the Record of the Year award for "Not Like Us" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Kendrick Lamar being a big 2Pac fan and a Gemini like Shakur (A Day Apart) decided to play on the name of the producer Mustard and a reference to 2 Pac’s “California Love”; In the “California Love” video (:13 second Mark) Chris Tucker says “Mustard” samilar to how Dot says it in “TV Off”

Kendrick described how he was at the video shoot for “California Love” as a jitt and how working with Dr. Dre later in life was a full circle moment for him as an artist check below.

