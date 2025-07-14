From Vanessa Carlton to Vybz Kartel?! Drake’s Wireless Festival Takeover Had Everything

Drake just pulled off something nobody in music history has ever done—he headlined all three nights of London’s Wireless Festival this weekend! And of course, he made sure each night had its own vibe.

Night 1? Straight R&B energy. Drake had the lovers and slow-jam fans in their bag, bringing out Bobby V, Mario, Giveon, PartyNextDoor, and then closing the whole thing out with the legend herself—Ms. Lauryn Hill. Drake even told the crowd, “This is the first time in my life that I’ve done three different shows on three different days. Tonight is for the melodies, for the classics.”

Then came Night 2, and he flipped the whole mood. No more soft vibes—it was go mode. Drake told the crowd, “All that sweetheart, singing sht? That sht is over tonight. This is for my motherfcking dogs.”* He brought out 21 Savage, Central Cee, and in a surprise twist, Vanessa Carlton came out to perform “A Thousand Miles”—because why not?

Night 3? It was the shortest set, but Drake still made it count. He went full island mode, bringing out Popcaan, Rema, and even Vybz Kartel. The curfew cut him short after 40 minutes, but before they pulled the plug, Drake stood on stage with Central Cee, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel while performing Hotline Bling.

At the end, he told London:“I’ll love you for the rest of my life.”

This wasn’t just a festival set—it was a moment. Drake showed the world he can touch every corner of the culture, from R&B to rap to dancehall, all in one weekend.