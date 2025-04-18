SZA just pulled up on Sesame Street—and it was all love! 🧡

The Grammy-winning R&B queen made a surprise appearance on the legendary kids’ show, Sesame Street, linking up with Elmo, Abby, and Gabrielle to drop some gems about gratitude. You know SZA had the vibes—she even helped the crew sing an adorable song called “Be Kind to Me, Be Kind to You” (aka “Gratitude”).

The track was written and produced by Phonte Coleman, Zo!, and Bill Sherman—so you already know it had some soul to it.

And this feel-good moment came just before SZA kicks off her huge Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, which starts April 19 in Minneapolis. So whether it’s stadiums or Sesame Street… SZA stays spreading the message and the magic.