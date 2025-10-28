South Florida Stands with Jamaica: Donation Drive Launched for Hurricane Melissa Relief

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

South Florida is coming together to help families in need, and your donations can make a real difference. Organizers are asking for essential supplies to support recovery and relief efforts — everything from generators and bottled water to non-perishable food, tents, blankets, baby items, and personal hygiene kits.

Here’s a full list of the most-needed items:Generators, trash bags, batteries, work gloves, tents, sheets and blankets, non-perishable food, bottled water, tarps, solar-powered flashlights, first-aid kits, sleeping bags, industrial sponges, hygiene kits, and baby supplies.

BROWARD COUNTY

  • Food for the Poor – 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
  • Juici Patties Restaurants – Seven Broward locations:
    • Miramar: 11735 City Hall Promenade
    • Sunrise: 10041 Sunset Strip
    • Lauderdale Lakes: 4209 N. State Road 7
    • Lauderhill: 5419 N. University Drive
    • Hollywood: 5830 Hollywood Blvd.
    • Coral Springs: 8075 W. Sample Road
    • Davie: 4860 FL-7

City of Miramar:

  • Miramar Police Department – 1765 City Hall Promenade
  • Fire Stations: 19, 70, 107, 84, and 100 (all across Miramar)

City of Lauderhill:

  • Lauderhill City Hall – 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
  • Veterans Park – 7600 NW 50 St.
  • John Mullins Park – 2000 NW 55 Ave.
  • Westwind Park – 4550 NW 82 Ave.
  • Lauderhill Historical Museum – 1080 NW 47 Ave.
  • Joy’s Roti Delight – 1205 NW 40 Ave.

Even one small donation can go a long way. South Florida always shows up when it counts — let’s keep that spirit strong and help our community rebuild together. 💪🏽❤️

0
