South Florida Stands with Jamaica: Donation Drive Launched for Hurricane Melissa Relief

South Florida is coming together to help families in need, and your donations can make a real difference. Organizers are asking for essential supplies to support recovery and relief efforts — everything from generators and bottled water to non-perishable food, tents, blankets, baby items, and personal hygiene kits.

Here’s a full list of the most-needed items:Generators, trash bags, batteries, work gloves, tents, sheets and blankets, non-perishable food, bottled water, tarps, solar-powered flashlights, first-aid kits, sleeping bags, industrial sponges, hygiene kits, and baby supplies.

BROWARD COUNTY

Food for the Poor – 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

– 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek Juici Patties Restaurants – Seven Broward locations:

– Seven Broward locations: Miramar: 11735 City Hall Promenade



Sunrise: 10041 Sunset Strip



Lauderdale Lakes: 4209 N. State Road 7



Lauderhill: 5419 N. University Drive



Hollywood: 5830 Hollywood Blvd.



Coral Springs: 8075 W. Sample Road



Davie: 4860 FL-7

City of Miramar:

Miramar Police Department – 1765 City Hall Promenade

Fire Stations: 19, 70, 107, 84, and 100 (all across Miramar)

City of Lauderhill:

Lauderhill City Hall – 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Veterans Park – 7600 NW 50 St.

John Mullins Park – 2000 NW 55 Ave.

Westwind Park – 4550 NW 82 Ave.

Lauderhill Historical Museum – 1080 NW 47 Ave.

Joy’s Roti Delight – 1205 NW 40 Ave.

Even one small donation can go a long way. South Florida always shows up when it counts — let’s keep that spirit strong and help our community rebuild together. 💪🏽❤️