SoleFLY x Air Jordan 3 Retro SP “Fruits Of Our Labor”

YESSSSSIIIRRRRR!!!!!

SoleFLY Miami is Back with another BANGER!!!!

That’s right it’s Art Week Miami, and SoleFly’s annual collab with Jordan Brand is upon us again...

If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about when it comes to Miami Art Basel its simple. Miami Art Basel is for everyone... art aficionados, aspiring creatives, fashionistas, sneakerheads, new residents, out-of-towner’s drawn to the Magic City and etc.

Now as J-Fresh “I keep you updated with the latest Hits, Kicks and Trends” so let’s focus on the Sneakerheads for a second, SoleFLY Miami has had some of the most dope and memorable releases during art basel that I can remember. They have built a reputation for blending Jordan heritage with Miami’s rich cultural identity.

In 2018 they dropped two University of Miami inspired Air Jordan 1s... one pair was black patent leather with orange and green accents, and the other was a soft orange, green and white tumbled leather pair.

SoleFLY Jordan 1 FnF

SoleFLY Jordan 1 Art Basel

For Holiday 2025, SoleFly and Jordan Brand are returning to that formula with a new Air Jordan 3 collaboration named “FruitsOfOurLabor”, which was revealed during the Miami Hurricanes’ football season opener against Notre Dame.

Co-owners of SoleFLY Chino and Verb were spotted wearing the pair on the sideline along with University of Miami greats Edgerrin James and Andre Johson, giving us the first real look at the collaboration.

The sneaker arrives in a Hurricanes-inspired mix of Sail, Gorge Green, and Bright Mandarin, highlighted with classic color-blocking and premium suede overlays.

DJ Khaled has even shared a closer look at the pair as seen below

I received my pair today and instantly took a picture next to one the 2018 Air Jordan 1 releases mentioned above, SoleFly continues its tradition of storytelling through elevated presentation; the pair comes with special packaging and details like custom hangtags, dust bag, commemorative insoles, and graphic tissue paper. With me being a lifelong fan and UM alumnus I’m a lil bias for this pair being one of if not the best Jordan collabs of the year.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 “FruitsOfOurLabor” was expected to release this week for Art Basel via EQL online raffle. Check links below.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro SP x SoleFly - ONLINE DRAW