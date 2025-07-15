Social Media Loses It Over Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion’s Soft Launch in the Bahamas

Looks like Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion just hit the internet with the smoothest soft launch of the summer.

Rumors started once Megan Thee Stallion shared a few pics by the pool last week, and in the background? Yep—that looked a lot like Klay Thompson chilling poolside, lowkey in the cut. Then on Saturday, Klay pretty much confirmed what everyone was already speculating. Klay was minding his business (or so we thought), out in the Bahamas doing what NBA players do in the offseason—sun, sand, and a few subtle Instagram flexes. But fans quickly noticed this vacation post wasn’t like the usual NBA bro trip. He posted his own Bahamas recap, but this one included a few “blink and you’ll miss it” moments. First, there’s a shot of him standing next to someone (presumed to be Megan) with her back to the camera. Then came the hand-holding slide, and social media instantly went crazy.

The comments under Klay’s post? Pure chaos. People dropping everything from flame emojis to “BROOOOO” to “Nah, this the duo I never knew I needed.”

Even ESPN and Complex couldn’t resist, reposting the pics within an hour. The internet is fully locked in now, treating this like a new power couple alert.

For some extra context:

Megan’s been keeping her dating life pretty private since her split from Pardison Fontaine. Megan was linked to Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig last summer.

Klay just signed with the Dallas Mavericks after 13 years with the Warriors, so he’s already making offseason headlines. But this move? Way more unexpected than his free agency deal.

If this is a real thing, Klay x Meg might be the most random, but also kinda fire crossover of 2025.