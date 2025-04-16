Snoop Dogg set to release new gospel album "Altar Call" on Deathrow Records

Snoop Dogg is tapping into his spiritual side once again. In a new video posted to Instagram on Monday (April 14), the rap icon announced that he’s dropping a gospel-inspired project called Altar Call on April 27 — and fans won’t have to wait long to hear it. The first single drops this Friday (April 18).

Speaking from the heart, Snoop shared the inspiration behind the album: “The spirit of my mother will forever live within me. This album is a reflection of what she taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and help heal the world. Just another chapter out of the Bible of Love.”

“Altar Call” is described as a blend of gospel, Hip Hop, and R&B, packed with 21 tracks and features from some major names — including Jamie Foxx, Robert Glasper, Denaun Porter, Jazze Pha, and October London.

This isn’t Snoop’s first time stepping into gospel. Back in 2018, he released Bible of Love, which included collabs with legends like Faith Evans, Charlie Wilson, and Kim Burrell. The project is deeply personal, too. Snoop’s late mother, Beverly Tate, who passed away in 2021 at age 70, is featured on the album cover — a powerful tribute to the woman who helped shape his faith.