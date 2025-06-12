Silento Sentenced to 30 Years for 2021 Killing of His Cousin

Silento — the rapper who had everybody doing the “Whip/Nae Nae” back in 2015 — has officially been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the killing of his cousin, Frederick Rooks.

According to court records, Silento (real name: Richard Hawk) pleaded guilty but mentally ill in a DeKalb County courtroom this week. As part of the plea deal, his malice murder charge was dropped, but he was convicted on several others: voluntary manslaughter (which got him 20 years), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and concealing a death — each adding 5 more years to his sentence.

The incident happened in January 2021. Police found Rooks with gunshot wounds to his face and leg, and sadly, he didn’t make it. Silento was arrested just a few days later and has been behind bars ever since. Reports at the time even said his own grandparents asked the judge not to let him out on bail.

It’s a tragic fall from fame. Silento shot to stardom with “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and had everybody from school kids to grandmas hitting the dance.

Now, instead of the charts, he’s making headlines for a much darker reason.