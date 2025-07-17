Shaq Defends Angel Reese, Tells RGIII to Keep Her Name Out His Mouth

Big Diesel himself put a direct warning out to Robert Griffin III, better known as RGIII, after the former NFL QB kept posting about Angel Reese. Shaq hopped on Bailey Jackson’s Off the Record podcast and basically told RGIII to pipe down—or catch these hands.

“RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese, and I’m gonna punch you in your f—— face. OK? It’s enough,” Shaq said, clearly fed up.

Here’s the backstory: Griffin tried to call out racism by reposting a racist edit of Angel Reese on the NBA 2K26 cover. His intentions might’ve been to shine a light on the issue, but instead, he caught major heat for even sharing the image in the first place—especially with his massive platform of over 2 million followers.

Shaq, who’s been mentoring Reese since her LSU days, isn’t cool with anyone coming at her—especially not someone like RGIII. “You got your job, you got your podcast, leave Angel Reese alone,” Shaq said. “I’m the one calling her and telling her not to respond.”

But it didn’t stop there. RGIII also stirred things up by claiming that Angel Reese “hates” Caitlin Clark—and that people from Reese’s own circle allegedly told him that.

Angel wasn’t about to let that slide. While she didn’t name RGIII directly, she tweeted on July 10:

“Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work.”

Translation: Stop playing with my name.