Scroll While You Can — OG TikTok Might Disappear By March

TikTok Social Network Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

So it looks like TikTok might be getting a major reboot in the U.S. — and we’re not talking about a new filter or trending dance. According to reports, ByteDance (aka TikTok’s parent company) is working on a brand-new, U.S.-only version of the app, and it could be dropping as soon as September 5.

The new app is being called “M2” internally, while the TikTok we all use now is called “M.” Once the switch happens, the original TikTok app is expected to vanish from U.S. app stores, and everybody in the States will have to migrate to the new one to keep scrolling, posting, and going viral.

And get this — the OG TikTok could stop working altogether by March 2026 in the U.S. 👀 (Although that date might shift a bit.)

Sources say the move might be ByteDance’s way of easing all the concerns around data privacy, especially with all the heat they’ve been getting from lawmakers. What’s not so clear is who really pushed for this — some folks think it came from investors, others are pointing fingers at the Trump-era pressure to cut off TikTok’s connection to China.

Either way, it sounds like TikTok might be doing a little identity switch… new app, who dis?

