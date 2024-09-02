Ross hosting Tyson vs Holyfield fight at the Promise Land??

Word on the streets..

Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

By DJ Entice

In the midst of his new series of feuds with 50 Cent, Rick Ross had time to hop on his IG story to announce that he will be hosting one of the biggest rematches we have been waiting to see for a LONG TIME!!! Tyson vs Holyfield, and where would this fight take place, where else but at Ross’ Georgia compound, “The Promise Land.”

In the front yard to be exact, and he dubbed it the “Thrilla in Manilla III.” He also says he wants Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, and DJ Akademiks to be the judges.

Now don’t get to excited because it hasn’t been officially confirmed but if it does happen it will be after the Tyson vs Jake Paul fight in November.

I definitely would love to see this happen!


Watch the video below to hear Ross announce it.

DJ Entice

DJ Entice

It’s The Tuff Guy!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!