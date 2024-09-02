Ross hosting Tyson vs Holyfield fight at the Promise Land??

In the midst of his new series of feuds with 50 Cent, Rick Ross had time to hop on his IG story to announce that he will be hosting one of the biggest rematches we have been waiting to see for a LONG TIME!!! Tyson vs Holyfield, and where would this fight take place, where else but at Ross’ Georgia compound, “The Promise Land.”

In the front yard to be exact, and he dubbed it the “Thrilla in Manilla III.” He also says he wants Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, and DJ Akademiks to be the judges.

Now don’t get to excited because it hasn’t been officially confirmed but if it does happen it will be after the Tyson vs Jake Paul fight in November.

I definitely would love to see this happen!





Watch the video below to hear Ross announce it.