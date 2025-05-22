Rod Wave hit with 13 Felonies after alleged incident with his girlfriend?

Rod Wave is back home after getting arrested in Fulton County on Tuesday (May 21). According to AllHipHop, the Florida rapper is facing some serious legal trouble tied to an incident that allegedly happened on April 21.

The charges? A total of 13 felonies, including aggravated assault, having a gun during a felony, pointing a weapon at someone, damaging property, reckless behavior, and tampering with evidence. Despite the heavy list, he’s already bonded out.

As of now, there’s still a lot of mystery around what exactly went down in April. The streets are talking, though — with rumors online hinting that the situation might involve his girlfriend, Mini Barbie (aka Nari). Some are even speculating that shots were fired at the car Rod Wave gifted her . But let’s be clear: none of that has been confirmed, and the police haven’t commented on the rumors either.

Rod Wave’s team hasn’t released a statement yet, and no court date has been set — so we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out.