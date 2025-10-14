R&B Legend D’Angelo Passes Away After Private Battle With Cancer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: D'Angelo performs at The Apollo Theater on February 27, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

The world is mourning the loss of one of music’s most soulful voices. D’Angelo, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who helped pioneer the neo-soul movement, has passed away following a private battle with cancer, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

Known for blending the raw emotion of R&B with the groove of funk and hip-hop, D’Angelo became one of the defining artists of his generation. Over the years, he collaborated with some of music’s biggest names — including The Roots, Common, Snoop Dogg, J. Dilla, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, and his then-girlfriend Angie Stone, with whom he shared a son.

From Brown Sugar to Voodoo, his sound inspired countless artists and set the tone for a new wave of soul music. Though he’s gone, D’Angelo’s voice and artistry will continue to echo through every beat and every heart he touched.

Rest easy, King of Neo-Soul.