Performers Whitney Houston and Ray-J sit ringside for the Joe Calzaghe of Wales and Bernard Hopkins light heavyweight bout at Thomas & Mack Center on April 19, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Gichigi/Getty Images)

There was always speculation about Whitney Houston and Ray J and if they were more than just friends. Ray J sat down with Cam Newton for his podcast “Funky Fridays” and Ray opened up about his relationship With Whitney, her death and what she meant to him.