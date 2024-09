Icon Of The Seas Returns Back To Port In Miami FILE PHOTO: MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 03: In an aerial view, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, billed as the world's largest cruise ship, is moored at PortMiami after returning from its maiden voyage on February 03, 2024, in Miami, Florida. The 1,197-foot long ship cost $1.79 billion to build, has 20 decks, and can hold a maximum of 7,600 people. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images)





25,000 dock workers are planning possible strike tomorrow (Oct 1), because they cant reach an agreement on contract negotiations. This could lead to a domino effect of a break down in delivering goods to major suppliers. A Dock worker took the time to warn his friends and family, and what they need to do to get ready.