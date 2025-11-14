LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Big Boi and André 3000 of Outkast speak onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

“OutKast wit a K yeah them Ninjas is Hard”! That lyric will forever be stuck in my head lol; S/O to my mom for buying me their “Stankonia” album back in 6th grade, not only did it make me go back and listen to older OutKast projects, it had me wear their clothes and it made me a Lifelong Fan!

J-Fresh 2025 One Music Fest J-Fresh represent WEDR 99 Jamz at 2025 One Music Fest (@Shot By Cozyy)

So, when I say I’m so happy for these guy’s I’m overly excited because I feel like I’ve been a part of their journey.

OutKast are officially part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Tyler, the Creator, Killer Mike, JID, Doja Cat, and Janelle Monáe performed a tribute medley to André 3000 and Big Boi at the induction ceremony.

Childish Gambino formally inducted OutKast into the Hall of Fame and praised them for their groundbreaking work.

André 3000 reflected on OutKast’s beginnings in The Dungeon and thanked Rico Wade and his family for their support and sacrifices; Recently I went to Atlanta for the One Music Fest where Outkast, Goodie Mob and the rest of The Dungeon Family Honored Rico Wade.

J-Fresh and Rico Wade J-Fresh Interviews the Legendary Rico Wade of "Organized Noize" and The "Dungeon Family" at 2023 One Music Fest, before his untimely passing (@Shot By Cozyy)

André 3000 acknowledged the influence of Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, and Goodie Mob on OutKast’s music.

j-Fresh ATLiens Shirt

Congrats again to one of my Favorite Rap Groups of All Time! Well Deserved.