Miami Woman Nicknamed “Juicy Booty” Charged After Park Fight Involving Two Students

Miami police have arrested Dineshia Woods, known online as “Juicy Booty,” in connection with a violent group fight that broke out at Crestwood Park on December 1.

According to an arrest report, a video shows a large crowd fighting in the street when a woman allegedly struck two middle school students with a metal bat. One of the victims was treated for a fractured collarbone. Detectives later identified Woods as the suspect after a victim said she recognized her as the parent of another child involved and provided a related Facebook account.

Woods, who has no prior criminal record in Miami-Dade County, denied the accusations when questioned by police. Her brother told the court that another video shows she was not involved in the altercation.

Woods was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and later appeared before Mindy Glazer. She faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm. Her bond was set at $7,500.