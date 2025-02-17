Megan Thee Stallion Turns 30 and Drops a Tequila Line

Megan Thee Stallion just leveled up her birthday celebrations in the most real hot girl way possible—by launching her own tequila brand! The Houston rap queen turned 30 this past weekend and decided it was time to bring the vibes and the shots with “Chicas Divertidas” (which means “Fun Girls” in Spanish). The tequila is made in partnership with Mexican distillery Casa Centila and is already up for pre-order.

Megan broke it down in the most relatable way: ”When you go to parties, in my experience, everybody’s drink of choice is tequila. I feel like it’s just a universal happy drink.”

And let’s be real, she’s got a point. Who’s ever had a “chill” night after saying, “I’ll just have one tequila shot”? Exactly.

But don’t get it twisted—this isn’t just another celeb cash grab. Megan made it clear that Chicas Divertidas is her brand, her creation, and her baby (besides her real dog, Foe). No endorsement deals here—just a Stallion with a vision and a bottle.

Turns out, the tequila empire was lowkey Beyoncé's idea! Megan revealed on Club Shay Shay that Queen Bey basically told her: “The next time I see you, you need to have your own alcoholic beverage.”

And Megan, being the overachiever she is, took that advice straight to the distillery. That’s how Chicas Divertidas was born. Because when Beyoncé speaks, you listen.

Megan Thee Stallion just made turning 30 look like the best thing ever. Are y’all taking a shot or what?