Megan Thee Stallion Said What She Said: “I Like Your Music, Not You, Slim Thug”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Megan Thee Stallion had the Coachella crowd lit Sunday night, but she also took a playful moment to shut down a little flirtation coming from fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug.

So here’s the backstory: Slim Thug had hopped on IG Live after seeing Megan do a dance-heavy tribute to his classic track “Still Tippin’” during her set. Feeling the love, he joked, “If that ain’t a ‘I want you, daddy’ call, I don’t know what is.” He even doubled down, reminding folks that she brought him out on stage during her Houston tour stop last year. “She danced to two of my songs—she definitely got a crush,” he laughed.

But Megan cleared that all the way up—live on stage—while the song was still playing. “And no, Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you,” she said with a smirk. “I just like your music.”

Social media quickly started calling Slim’s comments a little “cringe,” but he insisted it was all jokes and love for a fellow H-Town artist. No beef—just a little fun.