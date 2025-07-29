Marcus Morris Arrested Over Casino Debt, Not Fraud — Twin Brother Markieff Speaks Out

marcus morris ((Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) (Alex Goodlett via Getty Images))
By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

NBA vet Marcus Morris had an unexpected run-in with the law this weekend — and it all went down at the airport. According to booking records from Broward County, the 35-year-old forward was arrested Sunday on a fraud charge tied to what’s being called an “insufficient funds check.” But his agent and his twin brother are both saying — hold up, it’s not what it sounds like.

Morris’ agent, Yony Noy, says it wasn’t some elaborate scam or fake check situation. Instead, it all traces back to an old marker — basically a short-term loan Marcus took out from a casino that reportedly went unpaid. In the gambling world, if you don’t pay back a marker on time, it’s treated just like bouncing a check, which in Nevada is a felony. According to reports, the casino in question is based in Las Vegas.

His twin brother, Markieff Morris, was quick to jump to his defense on X (formerly Twitter), slamming the way it all went down: “Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family… They could’ve come to the crib for all that.” Markieff says once the full story comes out, people will realize this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. “Can’t stop nothin!” he added.

Meanwhile, Marcus hasn’t publicly commented yet — but based on what his team is saying, he’ll be clearing the air soon.

