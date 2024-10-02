Make it Make Sense: Naked Florida Man accused of stabbing senior citizen and choking a child

Deputies responded to a call reporting a naked man jumping a fence at a home in Tampa, while a 7 year old girl was in the backyard. While the little girl was playing on the trampoline, the girl’s mother witnessed the man putting her in a chokehold. With the help of neighbors, the mother was able to rescue the girl. The suspect was able to get away but didn’t get far.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect hiding under a covered porch in a backyard nearby. Deputies discovered that after running away from the first residence, the suspect entered another home and stabbed an 81-year-old man. The elderly victim was transported to the hospital and was treated for his injuries. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) identified the suspect as 27 year old Yoan Gonzalez Vazquez. Vazquez was arrested for two charges of burglary with battery and one charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The sheriff’s office said Vazquez may face additional charges.