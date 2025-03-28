Louisiana Attorney General calls for legal action against Boosie over Scholarship Name

Boosie hosted his 6th annual Boogie Bash at Southern University this past weekend and had plans to announce a new scholarship named after hazing victim Caleb Wilson. Boosie told local news outlets about his plans to launch the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship and even thanked Caleb’s father for being a deciding factor when the event was facing cancelation. But, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is claiming Wilson’s parents did NOT give Boosie the green light and now wants to take Boosie to court.

Boosie responded to the attorney general on his X:

ITS SAD FOR THIS LAWYERn FAMILY TO SAY I PROMOTED MY EVENT OFF SOMEONES PASSING‼️MY EVENT WAS PROMOTED ON EVENTBRITE SINCE NOV 14 .THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED A WEEK BEFORE MY EVENT WAS TO TAKE PLACE‼️HOW THE FUCK CAN I CAPITALIZE OFF SOMEONE DEATH FOR A CONCERT.”THAT AINT ME ““.A… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 24, 2025





We will keep you updated on this story.