Louisiana Attorney General calls for legal action against Boosie over Scholarship Name

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Boosie hosted his 6th annual Boogie Bash at Southern University this past weekend and had plans to announce a new scholarship named after hazing victim Caleb Wilson. Boosie told local news outlets about his plans to launch the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship and even thanked Caleb’s father for being a deciding factor when the event was facing cancelation. But, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is claiming Wilson’s parents did NOT give Boosie the green light and now wants to take Boosie to court.

Boosie responded to the attorney general on his X:


We will keep you updated on this story.

