Lil Baby Is Hitting the Road for the “WHAM” Tour!

Lil Baby is back outside! He just announced the “WHAM” Tour, and he’s bringing NLE Choppa, BigXthaPlug, and Broward’s own Loe Shimmy along for the ride. This tour is about to be wild, and it’s touching down all over the world.

Things kick off June 3 in Houston, with the U.S. run wrapping up on July 1. Then Baby is taking the party overseas, hitting Europe in September and Australia in October.

Now, there are a few switch-ups: BigXthaPlug is skipping L.A. and Australia, and NLE Choppa won’t be at the Miami show on June 10 (Miami, what did y’all do?!). But Loe Shimmy is rocking every U.S. date, so Florida is still getting love.

If you’re trying to be in the building, tickets go on sale tomorrow, February 21. Don’t play yourself—these are gonna go fast!

Lil Baby — WHAM World Tour:

June 3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center June 5 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center June 7 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena June 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena June 10 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center** June 12 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena June 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center June 17 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena June 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center June 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center June 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum June 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center July 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome * September 12 – Berlin, Germany @ Max Schmeling Halle September 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen September 16 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle September 17 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National September 19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live September 23 – Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall September 24 – Paris, France @ Adidas Arena September 26 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live September 27 – London, UK @ The O2 October 8 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena October 10 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena October 11 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre October 14 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena October 16 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

*Without BigXthaPlug **Without NLE Choppa