Lauryn Hill Performed at 2:30AM — But This Time, It Wasn’t Her Fault

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 04: Ms. Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The vibes were there, the talent was stacked, but behind the scenes, Essence Fest 2025 (reportedly) was messy all weekend long.

First off, folks were not feeling Essence’s continued partnership with Target, especially after the retailer cut back on its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) programs. Despite public pressure to cut ties, Essence said the deal was locked in and needed to fund stages and experiences.

Then came the switch-up: the beloved Super Lounges? Now rebranded as VVIP-only zones—meaning no more free access. That rubbed a lot of longtime fans the wrong way, who felt like the festival was pricing out its core audience. Essence said it was due to limited space and Superdome renovations.

And let’s talk about those Superdome performance delays. What was supposed to be a star-studded night turned into a marathon waiting game. Sets were off schedule from the jump:

• GloRilla ran 45 minutes into The Isley Brothers’ slot

• Babyface didn’t hit the stage until midnight

• Maxwell didn’t start till 12:55 a.m.

• And Ms. Lauryn Hill? She was scheduled for 12:35 a.m. but didn’t come out until 2:30 a.m. — performing to a crowd that had shrunk down to just a few hundred in an 83,000-seat stadium.

Social media ran with the narrative that Lauryn was late again, but Essence clapped back HARD — defending the legend and making it crystal clear: “She arrived on schedule and delivered like the icon she is.”

Despite the chaos, those who stayed got a rare, intimate performance from a living legend. But no doubt, Essence 2025 will be remembered for the performances, the drama, and the delays.