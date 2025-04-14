The Ladies Of The Blue Origin Are Back!

NS-31 Blue Origin all-women space flight Photo from Blue Origin Instagram
By K. Foxx

I’m not going to lie, I thought the ladies of the Blue Origin we going to go “missing” for a few days, after watching how they left those other astronauts (Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore) in space for 9 months after being scheduled to be in space for 8 days. The Blue Origin Crew consisted of an all-female celebrity crew to space. The crew comprises of singer Katy Perry, TV journalist Gayle King, former TV journalist and Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn. Watch the whole process below, but the landing starts at about 1:40:27


0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!