The Ladies Of The Blue Origin Are Back!

I’m not going to lie, I thought the ladies of the Blue Origin we going to go “missing” for a few days, after watching how they left those other astronauts (Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore) in space for 9 months after being scheduled to be in space for 8 days. The Blue Origin Crew consisted of an all-female celebrity crew to space. The crew comprises of singer Katy Perry, TV journalist Gayle King, former TV journalist and Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn. Watch the whole process below, but the landing starts at about 1:40:27



