Key to the City: Kodak Black Celebrated for Uplifting Pompano Beach

Kodak Black was honored in a really special way this Tuesday when Pompano Beach, his hometown, handed him the key to the city. Mayor Rex Hardin couldn’t have summed it up better, pointing out that although Kodak’s journey has taken him from local streets to global stages, he’s always stayed connected to the community that raised him.

Growing up in the Golden Acres neighborhood, Kodak hasn’t forgotten where he came from. The city recognized all his hard work—not just on the charts but off them too. At the ceremony, the energy was infectious, with a huge round of applause filling the air as Mayor Hardin celebrated Kodak’s contributions. From donating air conditioners to families in public housing, giving away turkeys at the holidays, to handing out Christmas gifts, bikes for kids, and even helping out hundreds of families by paying their rent twice—Kodak’s efforts have clearly made a big impact in Pompano Beach.

Kodak himself reflected on his journey, saying, “You have to go through it to grow through it.” His words and his actions have sent a powerful message to the community and beyond. Rodrick Phillips, a local activist with the New Life Group addiction recovery organization, remarked that the city’s gesture shows how even a controversial figure can make a positive difference. Phillips hopes that this recognition will encourage people to see Kodak in a new light.