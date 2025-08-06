Kendrick Dominates VMA Noms While Drake Fights for One Moonman

Looks like the Kendrick vs. Drake saga is headed to another stage—this time at the MTV VMAs.

The nominations just dropped, and Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack with a whopping 10 nominations, including big ones like Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and even Best Direction for his viral visual “Not Like Us,” which he co-directed with Dave Free.

Drake, on the other hand, only picked up one nomination—and it’s in the Best Hip Hop category, where he’ll be going head to head with Kendrick. Drake’s track “Nokia” is up against Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” in what could be the final showdown of their lyrical feud… at least for now.

The VMAs go down September 7th at the UBS Arena in NYC and will be simulcast on MTV, CBS, and streaming on Paramount+. Expect tension, a few subliminals, and maybe some more history in the making.