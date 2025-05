LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janet Jackson (C) performs during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The American Music Awards went down last night and Janet, Ms. Jackson if you’re NASTY received the Icon Award, even though she doesn’t think she’s an icon. Janet you will ALWAYS be an ICON in my eyes! Here is her performance and acceptance speech