Is the Next Generation of Hip-Hop Already Here?

The children of two hip-hop icons may be beginning to carve out their own musical lane.

North West recently revealed that she produced a collaboration between rapper MAG!C and Lil Wayne’s son Neal Carter, who performs under the name Lil Novi. The song, titled “Justswagup,” leans into the rage sub-genre, featuring an ethereal, bass-heavy instrumental created by North.

The track follows North West sharing additional rage-style instrumentals on social media, which sparked mixed reactions from fans. While some listeners are skeptical of the sound, others are encouraged by her willingness to experiment and develop her own creative identity. North has previously worked musically with her father Ye and artists such as FKA twigs.

Lil Novi has also been gaining buzz, with fans responding strongly to his recent releases. His music pulls influence from the modern rage movement popularized by artists like Playboi Carti and collectives such as Opium.

With both North West and Lil Novi embracing this new-wave sound, fans are watching closely to see whether the children of Ye and Lil Wayne are truly ushering in the next era of hip-hop.