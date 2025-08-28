Inmate Tried to Sue Cardi B Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab… and Lost Badly

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Cardi B just beat one of the wildest lawsuits you’ll ever hear about. A Michigan inmate tried to sue her, claiming she broke some kind of gang “rules” by collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion. According to the man, who says he’s part of the Almighty Vice Lord Nation, Cardi supposedly represents the Righteous United Blood Nation—and in his eyes, her teaming up with Megan was a betrayal.

Why? Because Megan cooperated with police after Tory Lanez shot her, and the inmate argued that went against the “no-snitching” policy he believes both groups follow. He actually filed a lawsuit from prison, trying to hold Cardi accountable for breaking this so-called code.

The judge didn’t even entertain it. The case was immediately tossed out with prejudice, meaning it can’t be brought back again. On top of that, the inmate is now stuck paying a $350 filing fee, which will be taken straight out of his prison account every month until it’s covered.

Moral of the story: don’t come for Cardi with nonsense in court—it’s not gonna stick.