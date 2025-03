I caught up with civil rights activist and author Tamika D. Mallory

Happy Women’s History Month! I caught up with civil rights activist and author Tamika D. Mallory about her new book “I Lived to Tell the Story. A Memoir of Love, Legacy, and Resilience”.

Also, why she continues to fight the good fight, fellow author and activist Sister Souljah, Tamika’s book signing this Sunday + More!