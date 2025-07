Glorilla, Kirk Franklin and Kierra Sheard took home a BET Award and some people had things to say.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: GloRilla attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

From Hip Hop tracks to Gospel song wins, Glorilla took us back to her praise roots while joining the likes of Kirk Franklin and Kierra Sheard on a project that won big at the 2025 BET Awards Ceremony. Alton Walker shares why God Ain’t Pleased!