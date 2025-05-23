Fresh Flashback... “I Luv Your Girl” A Diss Song!?

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Musician The Dream, winners of Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Performance, poses in the press room at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

It’s #tbt aka Fresh Flashback and 15 Years Ago, there were so many Hit songs being played here at 99 Jamz and two of them were Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” and The Dream’s “I Love Your Girl”.

In recent years fans have speculated that the love triangle between Lil Wayne, Nivea, and The Dream is the match that sparked those hit songs.

Front Row Center concert R&B artist Nivea backstage at the taping of ABC Family's FRONT ROW CENTER at the Wadsworth Theatre, Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 10, 2001. FRONT ROW CENTER airs Friday, November 23, (3:00 PM ET/PT) Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne and Nivea dated in February 2002 before becoming engaged in December of that year. The romance between the two fizzled out, and in August 2003, the rapper called off their engagement.

The “Don’t Mess With My Man” singer would eventually find love in other places. In December of 2004, she married hit singer, songwriter, and record producer The Dream. They then had a daughter in 2005 and in 2006 Nivea gave birth to the couple’s twin sons. Although it publicly seemed they were happily ever after, there was actually trouble in paradise.

In 2007, Nivea and The Dream called it quits. The couple divorced, and later that year, Nivea rekindled her romance with her former fiancé, Lil Wayne. In 2008, Tunechi had a baby on Nivea, when he welcomed a son with then-ex-girlfriend Sarah Vivan; In spite of Nivea stayed, they got engaged again and welcomed a son of their own in 2009. However while Nivea was pregnant, Lil Wayne had also gotten actress Lauren London pregnant at the same time. In June 2010, Nivea and Lil Wayne eventually split a final time.

Now that I’m done providing all that context let’s get to this music Soooooooo.....

In the song “I Luv Your Girl”, The Dream sings, “Lil’ mama so hood, (I love your girl) / Lil’ mama stay fly (I love your girl) / Wife beater with the denim (I love your girl) / She keep them heels on high, (I love your girl) / Man look at shorty roll (I love your girl) / Man, look at shorty go (I love your girl) / I’m sorry I’ve got in for your girlfriend.”

Now Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop,” was recorded in 2007 but released in 2008, and some would say it was a direct response to The Dream’s smooth diss track.

In “Lollipop” Lil Wayne said

“Shawty say the n***a that she with ain’t s**t,

Shawty say the n***a that she with ain’t this,

Shawty say the n***a that she with can’t hit

But shawty, I’ma hit it, hit it, like I can’t miss"

Weezy put “shawty say the nigga that she with aint shit” and copied the falsetto video in lollipop 😂😂😂 https://t.co/x6z9ZlfavJ pic.twitter.com/Fp1ucl7m91 — 3DayWeekend is out now (@thegeorgeyoung) November 1, 2023

Wayne even copied the Dream’s fit in the “Falsetto” video. In a scene The Dream is seen driving down the Las Vegas strip in a red classic car, wearing a Cincinnati Reds baseball cap and black jacket. In Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” music video, he is seen standing on the roof of a large black SUV as it rides down the Las Vegas strip. He’s also wearing a black jacket and red Cincinnati Reds baseball cap rapping..

” He can’t do this, and he don’t do that / Shawty need a refund, need to bring that n—a back / Just like a refund I make her bring that a— back / And she bring that a— back, because I like that.”

So Miami what are your thoughts on this song for song beef from way back? Did you know? Do you think its legit? HIT MY LINE 866-991-JAMZ or at @jfreshp on IG and let me know what’s good.