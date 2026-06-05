USA vs. Paraguay World Cup Watch Party at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale!

Pull up with 99 JAMZ and Boost Mobile on June 12th for the USA vs. Paraguay World Cup Watch Party at The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale! Catch all the action on the big screen, vibe out with great music, and enjoy giveaways throughout the event.

The 99 JAMZ and Boost Mobile teams will be on-site keeping the energy high with prizes, good vibes, and more. Bring your crew, rep your team, and join us for an unforgettable World Cup watch party.

ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by Boost Mobile, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B, 99 Jamz!

Date: June 12th, 2026

Time: 9pm

Location: The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale: 20 W Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

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