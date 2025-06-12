Doechii’s “Anxiety” Hits Big — and So Do Gotye and Luis Bonfá

Doechii is on a winning streak right now! Her song “Anxiety” just locked in its third week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart — but she’s not the only one cashing in.

Thanks to a layered sample chain, Gotye and Luis Bonfá are also seeing a big payday. “Anxiety” borrows from Gotye’s 2011 smash “Somebody That I Used to Know,” which itself sampled Bonfá’s 1967 track “Seville.” Because of that, both Gotye and Bonfá’s estates now have co-ownership rights to Doechii’s record — and word is, they could be pocketing upwards of $72,000 from this resurgence. Not just from royalties, but also from fans rediscovering the originals and running those streams up!

Funny thing is, Doechii first dropped “Anxiety” back in 2019, but the record caught a second wind recently. So she re-recorded it and threw it on her new album, Alligator Bites Never Heal, as a bonus track. Smart move — the track even climbed up to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

And the wins don’t stop there. At the BET Awards on Monday night in L.A., Doechii took home the trophy for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. During her acceptance speech, she didn’t hold back — taking direct aim at former President Donald Trump for his comments and response to the recent protests following immigration raids in the city.

From Billboard charts to bold bars on stage, Doechii is showing she’s not just here to make hits — she’s here to make statements.