Diddy’s Lawyer Said ‘Take That, Take That’… and Took Off!

Looks like Diddy just lost a key player on his legal team. One of his lawyers, Anthony Ricco, has officially tapped out of the case, filing paperwork to step away. The reason? He didn’t spill the details, citing attorney-client privilege, but word on the street (aka TMZ) is that he wasn’t seeing eye-to-eye with the rest of the squad on legal strategy—especially when it came to the sex trafficking charge.

Ricco had been rocking with Diddy since the case kicked off, but on Friday (Feb. 21), he let the judge know he’s done. In his letter, he kept it professional, saying he’s given Diddy “a high level of legal representation” but just can’t continue. Translation? Something behind the scenes wasn’t clicking.

TMZ reports that Ricco wanted more time before trial, but Diddy’s other lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, wasn’t with it. Meanwhile, the rest of the legal team just filed a motion to get the sex trafficking charge dropped, calling it straight-up racist. They’re arguing that no white person has ever been prosecuted under this particular law (which has been around for over a century) and that the government is targeting Diddy because he’s a powerful Black man.

On top of all that, Diddy’s team is also coming for the Homeland Security raids on his Miami and LA properties. They’re saying those searches were unconstitutional and that the warrants were way too broad, even scooping up his iCloud account, phones, and more.

Right now, Diddy is still locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he’s been since September. He’s pleaded not guilty to racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution charges, but so far, every attempt to get him out on bail has flopped.

The prosecution hasn’t responded to the latest legal moves yet, but you can bet they’ll be firing back soon.