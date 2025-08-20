From Courtroom To Community: Young Thug Gets His Belongings Back + Inspires Miami Youth

Young Thug just scored a major win in court. After wrapping up Georgia’s longest criminal trial in history, a Fulton County judge has officially ordered that all of Thug’s seized possessions be returned to him.

During the case, prosecutors argued that his jewelry, cars, and cash were tied to “criminal activity.” But Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, pushed back and demanded everything be given back to its rightful owner — and Judge Paige Whitaker agreed.

That means Thug will be reunited with a serious collection of high-end items, including:

Nearly $150,000 in cash

A 2022 Corvette

A 2022 Porsche 911

A 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach

Two Mercedes-Benz AMG GTs (white & gray)

(white & gray) A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

A 2021 Dodge Durango

A 2018 Lamborghini Aventador

A 2015 Can-Am Spyder

And a stash of jewelry pieces

But it’s not just about luxury rides and diamonds. Young Thug has also been stepping back into the community. He recently linked up with podcaster and activist Wallo at the Miami-Dade County Boot Camp, speaking directly to young men ages 14–24. The program — which blends military-style training with education and mentorship — is all about second chances and rebuilding discipline, focus, and purpose.

So while Thug’s reclaiming his possessions, he’s also giving back — showing that his story is bigger than just what happens inside the courtroom.