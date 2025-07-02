From Cease-and-Desist to Casino Kings: Drake & French Montana’s Wild Reunion

With so many rappers throwing shade at Drake these days, it’s hard to keep track of who’s actually cool with him. Remember that drama about a year ago, when Rick Ross claimed Drake sent French Montana a cease-and-desist to stop their collab? The alleged beef was over a track French and Drake were cooking up, but the world never heard it, and French never took shots publicly. Still, behind the scenes, things were tense.

Fast forward to late November, and it looked like the icy vibes started to thaw. Drake reposted French’s Paramount+ documentary For Khadija—a tribute to French’s mom—on his Instagram Story, hinting at a reconciliation. But after that, the two didn’t exactly start liking each other’s posts or showing support online.

Most recently, French Montana was put on the spot about Drake and Rick Ross’ ongoing beef during an interview on the Sited Show. Funny enough, he pulled the oldest trick in the book to dodge the question: “I’ll be right back, I double-parked my car outside.” Spoiler alert—he never came back. Clearly, French didn’t want to pick sides and risk losing either friendship.

Instead, French was later seen hanging with Drake on a Kick livestream (thanks to Akademiks TV for catching it). As usual, Drake was deep in his favorite hobby: gambling on Stake. But this time, he and French were spinning the roulette wheel and hit it big—winning nearly $12 million. The two were all smiles, cheering and laughing it up. It was good to see them having fun and patching things up.

In case you forgot, Drake and French Montana haven’t dropped a song together since their 2018 banger “No Stylist.” But maybe this reunion is a sign something’s coming?