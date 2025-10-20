Brandy Leaves Stage Mid-Show in Chicago Due to Health Scare, Returns Strong the Next Night

Brandy and Monica on set of ad for Dunkin's new Cereal ‘N Milk Latte (Tony Bowen for Dunkin’)

It looks like The Boy Is Mine Tour hit a slight bump in the road over the weekend. During the tour’s Chicago stop, R&B icon Brandy had to leave the stage midway through her performance, leaving Monica to finish the show solo.

Shortly after, Brandy took to social media to clear the air, revealing that she had been struggling with dehydration after weeks of nonstop rehearsals and began to feel faint during her set. She apologized to fans for the abrupt ending and thanked everyone for their “love, support, and prayers.”

Fans in attendance missed out on a few Brandy favorites, a special Whitney Houston tribute, and, of course, the duo’s timeless hit “The Boy Is Mine.” But the good news is Brandy bounced back quickly — she returned to the stage the very next night in Indianapolis, where both singers delivered a full, high-energy performance.

We’re sending love and well wishes to both Brandy and Monica as they continue their highly anticipated joint tour — two legends still holding it down for R&B!