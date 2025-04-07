Bow Wow Pushes for Ciara to Join Millennium Tour: “She Belongs with Us”

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 08: Rapper Bow Wow performs on the eve of his 38th birthday during Millennium Tour 2025 at Little Caesars Arena on March 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)

While The Millennium Tour continues its run across the country, Bow Wow recently took a break between stops to chop it up with Cam Newton on his podcast. The two got into a wide-ranging convo, and of course, Bow Wow had to touch on Ciara—and whether she might ever join the tour.

With nothing but love, Bow Wow spoke highly of her, calling Ciara “one of the most dynamic performers of her generation.” He admitted he sees her absence from the tour as a big missed opportunity.

“She’s still out here dancing like she did when she first came out,” Bow Wow told Cam, clearly impressed with her energy and stage presence. He said if they could get her on that stage, it wouldn’t just be for nostalgia—it would be for the culture. “She’s been consistent for two decades,” he said. “She belongs up there with the rest of us—the ones who helped shape that early 2000s era.”

“It would be for the people—for music. She deserves that,” he said, painting a vision of a dream lineup with himself, Ciara, and Chris Brown. According to Bow, that trio would be the ultimate throwback experience.

Do you think Ciara should take Bow Wow on his offer?