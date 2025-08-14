Beyoncé Finally Wins First Emmy — Here’s How Beyoncé Bowl Made History

Beyoncé just added a brand-new trophy to her already packed shelf — and this one’s been a long time coming. On Tuesday (Aug. 12), Queen Bey took home her very first Emmy Award for the Netflix special Beyoncé Bowl, the Western-themed halftime spectacular she delivered during the 2024 NFL Christmas Day showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

The win came in the category for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming, which she shared with her powerhouse creative team — costume designers Shiona Turini, Erica Rice and Molly Peters, costume supervisor Chelsea Staebell, and workroom head Timothy White.

The Beyoncé Bowl wasn’t just a performance — it was a cultural event. Pulling from her country album Cowboy Carter, the set was a love letter to Texas rodeo culture and the rich history of Black Southern and Western communities. It featured more than 500 performers, including dancers, cultural figures, a full African-American marching band, and surprise appearances from her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Post Malone, and Shaboozey.

The halftime show smashed records, drawing 27 million live viewers — the biggest NFL audience since 2001 — and within 10 days, Netflix logged over 50 million streams of the special. Beyoncé has been nominated for an Emmy 10 times before, but this is her first win. And with 35 Grammys already to her name, she’s now officially halfway to EGOT status — just an Oscar and a Tony away from joining that elite club. That elite club includes Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, John Legend and Beyonce’s “DreamGirls” co star, Jennifer Hudson.