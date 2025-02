FILE PHOTO: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. The couple has released a new music video that have some wondering if they're engaged or married.

I I know ASAP Rocky and his woman Rihanna are celebrating after a receiving a NOT Guilty verdict, when the jury acquitted the rapper of two felony charges of assault with semiautomatic weapon. ASAP turned down a plea deal of 6 months and he was facing 24 years if convicted. Here’s the explosive verdict.